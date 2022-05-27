Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mabank man accused of trading in child pornography

William Lee Pierce, 18
William Lee Pierce, 18(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A Mabank man has been charged with trading videos of child pornography online.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mabank police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in March.

William Lee Pierce, 17, was arrested for two counts of promotion of child pornography and is being held on a collective bond of $200,000 in the Henderson County jail.

Investigators found evidence of child pornography on Pierce’s cell phone and conversations about trading the pornography on social media, according to the arrest affidavit.

