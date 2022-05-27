Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson County missing person case leads to body in ‘hand dug’ grave

Steven Clowdus, 42
Steven Clowdus, 42(Henderson County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reported finding a body in a “hand dug” grave.

Thursday investigators located a missing person’s truck at a residence off of Highway 85 outside of Seven Points. The truck had been cut into several pieces. The person has been missing since May 11.

Investigators uncovered a hand-dug grave that contained an unidentified body at the property off of Green Tree Acres Rd. leading to the arrest of Steven Clowdus, 42, for tampering with physical evidence.

Clowdus was arrested on an outstanding warrant without incident with a bail set at $500,000. The body was taken to Dallas for an autopsy.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases
