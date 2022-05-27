Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

A sunny and warm end to the work week. Plenty of sunshine and 90 degree temps over the holiday weekend!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’re off to a quiet and cool start in the middle to upper 50s this morning. Skies today will remain dry and mostly sunny as temperatures quickly climb into the 80s this afternoon. Higher pressure builds in over the area and will help temperatures stay very warm and well above average over the next several days. Expect 90s and nothing but sunshine over the weekend with some stout southerly winds arriving by Sunday. We’ll stay totally dry on Monday of next week, and a few showers may be possible in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the area will likely stay very warm and mostly dry. If you are a fan of warm weather, you are really going to enjoy the next several days in East Texas!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
David Michael Thompson, 49
Tyler homicide suspect arrested in Lindale
2 Lindale doctors retiring after 35 years of serving community following his major stroke
2 Lindale doctors retiring after 35 years of serving community following his major stroke
David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 5-26-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 5-26-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 5-26-22
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips