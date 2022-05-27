Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been an absolutely beautiful day today and that weather will continue into the weekend, but it will begin to warm up. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 60s overnight with a few upper 50s by sunrise. Expect sunny skies and a light breeze most of the day tomorrow with temperatures back in the lower 90s by afternoon. Winds begin to pick up late in the day Saturday and will continue to be breezy Sunday and into the holiday on Monday. It’ll be quiet, but warm weather through most of next week. A slight chance for rain begins Wednesday afternoon and continues into the end of the week, but it doesn’t look like all of East Texas will see the rain.

