Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been an absolutely beautiful day today and that weather will continue into the weekend, but it will begin to warm up. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 60s overnight with a few upper 50s by sunrise. Expect sunny skies and a light breeze most of the day tomorrow with temperatures back in the lower 90s by afternoon. Winds begin to pick up late in the day Saturday and will continue to be breezy Sunday and into the holiday on Monday. It’ll be quiet, but warm weather through most of next week. A slight chance for rain begins Wednesday afternoon and continues into the end of the week, but it doesn’t look like all of East Texas will see the rain.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
David Michael Thompson, 49
Tyler homicide suspect arrested in Lindale
2 Lindale doctors retiring after 35 years of serving community following his major stroke
2 Lindale doctors retiring after 35 years of serving community following his major stroke
SBC list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 cases in East Texas
Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases
No-shows at Coffee City council meeting keep mayor from appointing members
No-shows at Coffee City council meeting keep mayor from appointing members

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-27-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-27-22
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 5-26-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips