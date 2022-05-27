Community gathers in Palestine for prayer vigil in memory of Coach Michael Coyne

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -Faculty, students and community members gathered Thursday evening at Palestine High School for a prayer vigil in memory of Coach Michael Coyne.

The coach died when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver as he was returning home from a Mavericks game on Sunday night.

this is an opportunity to maybe not bring some closure but certainly bring some healing. first of all to know that there are other people that are stuggling that miss coach coyne just like they do and to find some comfort in that. we need peole when we are struggling so it’s great to come togther as a community. this is just a small representation of all the folks that he ministered to when he was working in rusk. when he’s been here in Palestine,” said Pastor Tony Watts of First Baptist Church in Palestine.

Visitation for Coach Coyne will be Friday at First Baptist in Palestine at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

His funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by a private family burial.

