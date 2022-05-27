Affidavit: Tyler man used machete to kill woman in apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest warrant affidavit for the man arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment on Broadway Avenue alleged that he used a machete to kill her.

David Michael Thompson, 49, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $750,000.

The body of Jaci Wilkerson, of Smith County, was found in an apartment at a complex in the 2700 block of South Broadway Avenue early Wednesday morning, and Thompson surrendered to Lindale police Thursday morning.

According to the affidavit, the Tyler Police Department officer who obtained the warrant got a call from dispatch about a homicide at The Lodge apartments on S. Broadway Ave. at about 3:53 a.m. Wednesday. In the affidavit, the TPD officer said the victim, who was later identified as Wilkerson was found lying inside the front door of apartment No. 145.

A TPD lieutenant told the officer who got the warrant that Thompson’s roommate was at the scene. The man told police that he went to bed in apartment #145 at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and that he got up to go to the bathroom at about 1 a.m., the affidavit stated.

The roommate allegedly told police that he didn’t see anyone in the apartment at that time.

At about 3 a.m., the roommate received a text from Thompson apologizing for the incident while he was there, the affidavit stated. The man then found Wilkerson lying just inside the front door.

During a safety sweep of the apartment, a machete was found on the bed in Thompson’s room, the affidavit stated.

When the TPD officer spoke to Thompson’s roommate, the man explained that when he got up to go the bathroom a second time at 3 a.m., he saw that his phone was lit up. When he checked the phone, he found a text from Thompson that said something like, “Sorry you had to be there for that,” the affidavit stated.

The roommate told police he texted Thompson “?” and that he didn’t know what the other man was talking about. At that point, he went into the living room, where he found Wilkerson’s body, the affidavit stated.

Thompson’s roommate told police that he never heard sounds of arguing or any kind of struggle, the affidavit stated. He also said he had gotten back injections several days earlier and had taken a muscle relaxer before he went to bed Tuesday.

“The roommate] described that David Thompson and Jaci Wilkerson had a violent relationship and said that David Thompson was crazy,” the affidavit stated. “[The roommate] said that David Thompson was bi-polar and that he had a violent personality.”

The roommate also allegedly commented that he was not surprised that the murder had occurred.

Later, the TPD officer who got the warrant tried to call Thompson’s cell phone and got sent to voice mail, the affidavit stated.

When police spoke to Thompson’s upstairs neighbor, she told them she woke up suddenly when she heard a woman yell, “Oh my God! Please stop!” the affidavit stated. The neighbor also heard a loud thud.

At that point, the neighbor woke her husband up. Both of them recalled hearing the sounds of car doors closing and vehicle ignition turning on after that, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Thompson had been in a relationship with Wilkerson and had been physically violent with her in the past. In addition, he had allegedly been arrested for violating a protective order that was issued to protect Wilkerson.

