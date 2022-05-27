1 additional suspect arrested in connection with ‘hand-dug’ Henderson County grave

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators found the body of a missing man in a “hand-dug” grave near Seven Points, they widened the scope of the investigation and issued arrest warrants for the man already in custody and two other individuals.

A charge of engaging in organized criminal activity to commit murder was added to Steven Joe Clowdus’ existing charge, according to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Clowdus, 42, of Kemp, was initially arrested on a tampering with physical evidence charge. His total bond amount is now at $1.5 million.

“The victim has been identified as Jimmy Dean Oldfield, who is the reported missing person, by American Forensics in Dallas,” a press release stated.

William David Hux, 47, of Kemp, was arrested at his home Friday and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. His collective bond amount has been set at $1.5 million.

An arrest warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity was also issued for Dalan Joe Clowdus, 22, according to a press release. Dalan Clowdus is still at large, and he is believed to be driving a gold Tahoe with the Texas license plate RRR7121.

Pictured is Dalan Clowdus' Chevrolet Tahoe. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office) (Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

“We are asking if anyone has any information in reference to his location to please call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128,” the latest press release stated.

On Thursday, HCSO investigators located a missing person’s truck at a residence off Highway 85 outside of Seven Points. The truck had been cut into several pieces. The person has been missing since May 11.

“The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team secured the residence and property to be searched on Green Tree Acres Road,” the press release stated.

“While searching the property Investigators received information in reference to Clowdus’s location,” the press release stated. “Deputies along with the Tactical Team responded to the reported area. Deputies were able to locate Clowdus driving a vehicle and he was stopped and arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant without incident. Clowdus was transported to the Henderson County Jail.”

Investigators uncovered a hand-dug grave that contained an unidentified body at the property off of Green Tree Acres Rd.

The body was taken to Dallas for an autopsy.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest warrants were issued by 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee.

“This is an active investigation at this time and more information will be released as the investigation develops,” the press release stated.

