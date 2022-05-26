Tyler mayor says city is in ‘state of transformation’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The largest city in East Texas is in a ‘state of transformation.’ That’s the message Tyler Mayor Don Warren delivered Thursday during his annual State of the City, where he took a look back and ahead.

From downtown revitalization to constructing the city’s new convention center and a medical school on the horizon, Warren said Tyler is growing - and not in the usual places.

“It’s the east-west corridor,” he told KLTV. “It’s growth that’s happening in Tyler, that’s not in south Tyler. And south Tyler just grows naturally. It seems like the focus has shifted and transforming what’s going on in the city to a different area. And I love it.”

Among the highlights mentioned during Warren’s address:

The city added 8,800 jobs between Dec. 2020 and Dec. 2021

Tyler ranks first in job growth in the state’s top 10 metro areas

City’s homeless population fell from 325 in 2020 to 262 during the last count

Warren believes the 2020 Census count of about 106K was lower than reality - noting he thinks it should have been closer to 115K

Warren said the Tyler of tomorrow will enhance what we see today, and noted the Rose City is “booming.” The coming changes will bring excitement and color to the city, he believes.

“Maybe what we’ve done in the past is a little gray. We’ve changed colors,” Warren said to KLTV.

