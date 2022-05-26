Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler mayor says city is in ‘state of transformation’

Tyler mayor says city is in ‘state of transformation’
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The largest city in East Texas is in a ‘state of transformation.’ That’s the message Tyler Mayor Don Warren delivered Thursday during his annual State of the City, where he took a look back and ahead.

From downtown revitalization to constructing the city’s new convention center and a medical school on the horizon, Warren said Tyler is growing - and not in the usual places.

“It’s the east-west corridor,” he told KLTV. “It’s growth that’s happening in Tyler, that’s not in south Tyler. And south Tyler just grows naturally. It seems like the focus has shifted and transforming what’s going on in the city to a different area. And I love it.”

Among the highlights mentioned during Warren’s address:

  • The city added 8,800 jobs between Dec. 2020 and Dec. 2021
  • Tyler ranks first in job growth in the state’s top 10 metro areas
  • City’s homeless population fell from 325 in 2020 to 262 during the last count
  • Warren believes the 2020 Census count of about 106K was lower than reality - noting he thinks it should have been closer to 115K

Warren said the Tyler of tomorrow will enhance what we see today, and noted the Rose City is “booming.” The coming changes will bring excitement and color to the city, he believes.

“Maybe what we’ve done in the past is a little gray. We’ve changed colors,” Warren said to KLTV.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment
2 killed, child injured in two-vehicle crash on Loop 49 near Tyler
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
LONGVIEW BODY FOUND
Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.
Clinton Wayne Harvey
Jury gives life sentence to Tyler man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child

Latest News

No-shows at Coffee City council meeting keep mayor from appointing members
No-shows at Coffee City council meeting keep mayor from appointing members
No-shows at Coffee City council meeting keep mayor from appointing members
No-shows at Coffee City council meeting keep mayor from appointing members
Sheriff Larry Smith
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announces bid for reelection in 2024
David Masterson shows some of his art at Davmar Gallery in Center
Center artist’s work used in children’s hospital research