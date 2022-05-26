Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and warm

Sunny and warm weather today. Warming trend continues into the weekend with most areas seeing 90 degrees or warmer.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’re off to a quiet and cool start in the middle to upper 50s this morning. Skies today will remain dry and mostly sunny as temperatures quickly climb into the 80s this afternoon. Higher pressure builds in over the area and will help temperatures stay very warm and well above average over the next several days. Expect 90s and nothing but sunshine over the weekend with some stout southerly winds arriving by Sunday. We’ll stay totally dry on Monday of next week, and a few showers may be possible in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the area will likely stay very warm and mostly dry. If you are a fan of warm weather, you are really going to enjoy the next several days in East Texas!

