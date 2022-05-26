State semifinal matchup set for Chireno softball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL has set the 1A state tournament bracket ahead of the semifinals in Austin on May 31.

Chireno (17-5) will take on Hermleigh (15-6) in the 10 a.m. semifinal on May 31. The winner will take on the winner of the second game between D’Hanis (22-7-1) and Dodd City (15-6-1).

The games will take place at Red And Charline McCombs Field in Austin on the campus of the University of Texas. Individual game tickets are $15. A tournament pass is $90. For those that cannot make it, the games will be streamed for a fee on the NFHS Network.

The 1A Championship will be June 1 at 4 p.m. This is the first trip back to the state tournament since 2019 for Chireno. The team will have a send off at the school on May 30 at 8 a.m.

