State of the City: Tyler Mayor Warren praises ‘sense of community,’ job growth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV Vice President and Station Manager Pat Stacey sat down with Tyler Mayor Don Warren for the mayor’s annual State of the City talk. Mayor Warren and Stacey discussed, among numerous topics, lessons learned during Warren’s first term in office, observations on why Tyler is such an appealing place for people to move to and the city’s job growth.

“There’s a sense of community,” Warren said. “Tyler is a fun place to live and it’s got a great quality of life. Our economy is strong and we have lean government. Everybody knows we have low property tax, and that causes a lot of people to move here.”

Warren noted that between December 2020 and December 2021, Tyler added 8,800 jobs. Additionally, he said the city’s unemployment rate has dropped from 5.6 percent at this time last year to 3.1 percent.

