Pair of Diboll coaches hang up their whistles

Diboll Coaches Jeff Stifle and Hayland Hardy.
Diboll Coaches Jeff Stifle and Hayland Hardy.(Diboll ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Two longtime coaches officially retired Wednesday.

Jeff Stifle retired after 46 years in education, with 32 of those being at Diboll. Stifle was the boys and girls golf coach. This season Diboll won the 21-3A District Championship and Max Folts made it to state.

Hayland Hardy is also retiring. Hardy, the softball coach for Diboll compiled a 116-16 record in his time with the Ladyjacks and making it to the 3A state championship game in 2021. Hardy was a professional baseball player but a chronic lung disease ended that career and for over two decades Hardy coached numerous athletes that went on to have successful careers.

