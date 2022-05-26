Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ore City Rebels

Ore City Rebels (Source: KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Head Coach: Rob Burnham

District: 10-2A Division I

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, TX 75683

2021 record: 1-9

Notes: Ore City hopes that UIL realignment dropping the team from 3A down to 2A will help the Rebels compete for a playoff spot. They bring back six starters on offense and six on defense. Overall depth will be an issue but this team will have a lot of young guys who had to grow up and play last year. That experience should help them. Players to watch: “Noah Garcia - OL/DL - JR. - 6′0, 258 - Has started since his Freshman year and is our best defensive lineman. Pablo Leyva - OL/DL - SR. - 6′1, 266 - He is the best returning offensive lineman. Ryan Webb - QB - SR. - 6′0, 180 - Intelligent, accurate, & a good leader. Juan Garcia - RB/LB - SR. - 5′8, 158 - Best all-around player. Cason Hughes - RB/LB - SR. - 6′0, 180 - Most physical player. Caleb Davidson - OL/DL - SR. - 6′3, 292 - He has worked extremely hard and is poised for a big season. Jaylin Wood - RB/LB - SR. - 5′11, 181 - He is a big play threat.”

2022 Schedule:

8/26 vs Linden-Kildare @ Linden-Kildare, 7:30 p.m.

9/2 vs Prairiland @ Prairiland, 7:30 p.m.

9/0 vs New Diana @ Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

9/16 vs Quitman @ Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

*9/23 vs Union Grove @ Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

*9/30 vs Big Sandy @ Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

*10/7 vs Hawkins @ Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

*10/14 Beckville @ Beckville, 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Bye

*10/28 vs Frankston @ Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

*11/4 vs Harleton @ Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

*=district game

