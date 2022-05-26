Number one ranked Patriots softball team in Denver, will face Cal State- Dominguez Hills Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday the number one ranked Patriots softball team got in their last workout before leaving for Denver early the next morning. Cal State-Dominguez Hills are the 8th seed, and the Patriots see them at noon Thursday.

In just their first season playing division II ball, Patriots weren’t eligible to play in the post season and quickly discovered they good play at the next level--winning the Lone Star Conference

They also are just one of two schools to have two All Americans announced just today pitcher Tatum Goff from Rusk who transferred from Kansas and loved playing at home

“The support system that I have, everyone coming to watch little girls from Rusk that were looking up to me in high school, they get to come and watch. So, it’s just amazing.”

The other All American is catcher Ashley Perez, she says the team’s approach to a 47-7 season was all about focus.

“Beginning of the year, we start, we started talking about our identity and who we were. How we going to find our identity as a team. And so, I just think through those games you know we always to never give up.”

“I think they have grown a lot, that’s what we talked about when we kind of got into our tough stretch of the season was here comes the challenging road here, do we grow as a group and get closer,. are we a better team at the end of that? and I think this team really did that.”

