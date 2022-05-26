Jacksonville man dies from injuries following May 12 pedestrian wreck

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian who was struck by a pickup on May 12 has died.

Aaron Arlon Lynch, 76, of Jacksonville, was struck by a Ford pickup on May 12 at 1:32 p.m., police say. It happened in the 1600 block of South Jackson Street.

Police say the investigation determined that the truck was traveling northbound on South Jackson. Lynch was attempting to cross South Jackson when he stepped into the path of the pickup, police report. He sustained critical injuries, and was first taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Jacksonville, but was immediately airlifted from Jacksonville to Tyler.

Lynch has remained in the hospital since that day, where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

