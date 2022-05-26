Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler homicide suspect arrested in Lindale

David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - The suspect in a Tyler homicide was taken into custody overnight.

According to Tyler police, David Michael Thompson turned himself in to Lindale police early Thursday morning.

Thompson has been booked into the Smith County Jail, according to judicial records. His bond was already set at $750,000 on Wednesday.

Thompson, 49, is wanted in the death of Jaci Wilkerson, 40 of Smith County.

Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler police officers responded to a homicide call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave., according to Tyler police spokesman, Andy Erbaugh.

Upon arrival, they found Wilkerson dead inside an apartment unit.

The case is still under investigation.

Previous story: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment
2 killed, child injured in two-vehicle crash on Loop 49 near Tyler
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
LONGVIEW BODY FOUND
Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.
Clinton Wayne Harvey
Jury gives life sentence to Tyler man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child

Latest News

David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
PERIOD POVERTY AWARENESS
East Texas organization raising awareness about period poverty, collecting feminine hygiene products