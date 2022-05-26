Tyler homicide suspect arrested in Lindale

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - The suspect in a Tyler homicide was taken into custody overnight.

According to Tyler police, David Michael Thompson turned himself in to Lindale police early Thursday morning.

Thompson has been booked into the Smith County Jail, according to judicial records. His bond was already set at $750,000 on Wednesday.

Thompson, 49, is wanted in the death of Jaci Wilkerson, 40 of Smith County.

Around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler police officers responded to a homicide call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave., according to Tyler police spokesman, Andy Erbaugh.

Upon arrival, they found Wilkerson dead inside an apartment unit.

The case is still under investigation.

