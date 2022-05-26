Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Sunny and breezy into the early evening, but winds will begin to decrease this evening and overnight. Expect temperatures to fall into the 70s this evening and the 60s tonight. By sunrise, temperatures will drop briefly into the 50s. Friday looks sunny and warm with much lighter winds and low humidity. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s Friday afternoon and fall back into the 60s Friday night. The weekend looks nice and warm. Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 90s will continue into the Memorial Day holiday. A few clouds roll in midweek with a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.

