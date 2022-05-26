Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas organization raising awareness about period poverty, collecting feminine hygiene products

By Erin Wides
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week is Period Poverty Awareness Week. Periodetx is a local group collecting feminine hygiene products for girls and women, and raising awareness about period poverty.

Period poverty is the inadequate access to and affordability of products necessary to manage a healthy period. They say one in every four people are unable to afford menstrual supplies because of lack of income.

So far they’ve collected enough items to donate to the Tyler Street Team, East Texas Crisis Center, and different high schools in the area.

“It’s time to end the stigma and really move on from that barrier. It’s 2022 and everybody pretty much bleeds and we’ve just got to really raise our voices and advocate for those who do bleed because it’s time, we’ve been in the past too long,” said founder of PeriodETX, Tiffany Scheppler. “It’s really sad to see the amount of people who need access to these products and nobody is doing anything for them.”

Saturday is National Menstrual Hygiene Day. At 11 a.m. their organization, along with other vendors, will be at Bergfeld Park in Tyler to raise awareness and collect product donations.

