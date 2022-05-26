Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean drops out of NRA convention

"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him...
"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - The National Rifle Association is losing one of its performers this weekend for the annual meeting in Houston. Singer-songwriter Don McLean, known for his 1971 hit, “American Pie,” has decided to withdraw from performing after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

McLean told TMZ, “In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week. I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans.”

He continues, “I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

McLean was listed alongside other musicians to perform at the NRA’s Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Other acts lined up are Danielle Peck, T. Graham Brown, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, Jacob Bryant and Lee Greenwood.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment
First Alert Traffic
2 killed, child injured in two-vehicle crash on Loop 49 near Tyler
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
LONGVIEW BODY FOUND
Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.
Clinton Wayne Harvey
Jury gives life sentence to Tyler man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child

Latest News

When administered within five days of COVID-19 symptoms appearing, Paxlovid has been proven to...
US moves to make antiviral drug more available against COVID
A gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
'We were all panicking': 3rd grader recounts escaping Texas school shooting
Former President Donald Trump reacted with approval to the chants by Capitol rioters...
Sources: Trump approved of Capitol rioters’ threats against Pence
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
More details emerge about gunman in Texas school shooting
Most of the victims were fourth grade students, gunned down in their elementary school...
Remembering the victims of Texas school shooting