Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

