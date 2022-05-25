Tyler serial killer’s attorney pleads guilty to prostitution charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The former attorney of convicted serial killer William Davis pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation of a prostitute Wednesday.

Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd was the prosecutor in the case against Phillip Wayne Hayes.

Hayes waived the indictment process and pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday.

The prosecution is seeking for Hayes to serve one year probation and pay a $1,000 fine. The defense agreed to the sentence.

Another hearing for Hayes is scheduled for June 16.

