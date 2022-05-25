Tyler police release name of woman found dead in apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a known suspect after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the victim has been identified as Jaci Wilkerson, 40, of Smith County.

At 3:15 a.m. officers responded to a homicide call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave., Erbuagh said. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside an apartment unit. Detectives said that a suspect is known, and they believe the suspect was known to the victim.

Wilkerson’s body has been taken for an autopsy, Erbaugh said. He added that her family has been notified.

“This was not a random attack,” Erbaugh said. “No suspects are in custody at this time. Detectives are still working this case. More information will be released as it is available.”

