Tyler police investigating after woman found dead in apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a known suspect after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, at 3:15 a.m. officers responded to a homicide call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside of an apartment unit. Detectives said that a suspect is known and they believe the suspect was known to the victim.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

