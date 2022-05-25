Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police investigating after woman found dead in apartment

Tyler apartment complex homicide
Tyler apartment complex homicide((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a known suspect after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, at 3:15 a.m. officers responded to a homicide call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside of an apartment unit. Detectives said that a suspect is known and they believe the suspect was known to the victim.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

