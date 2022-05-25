Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child

Clinton Wayne Harvey
Clinton Wayne Harvey(Smith County Jail)
By Julian Esparza and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of sexually abusing a child has been convicted after only 20 minutes of jury deliberation.

Clinton Wayne Harvey, 44, of Tyler was arrested on March 23, 2021 on a county of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. According to the arrest affidavit, Harvey provided marijuana to children, as well as continuously sexually assaulting a child. The affidavit states that Harvey sexually assaulted the child multiple times between 2015 and 2017.

The sentencing phase of Harvey’s trial is currently underway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore ISD employee had sex with 3 students, affidavit alleges
Zion Jenkins (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County deputies arrest Tyler man who allegedly shot other man in stomach
Tyler police looking for suspect in sexual assault
Tyler police searching for suspect in sexual assault
Single-vehicle crash kills driver outside Longview

Latest News

Source: Timpson Fire Chief Jim Acosta
Shelby County house fire
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Timpson fire
Timpson fire chief gets family, pets out before fire destroys his home
Tyler's Rose Complex Conference Center currently under construction.
Tyler City Council approves $1M for convention center purchases