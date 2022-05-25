Tyler man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of sexually abusing a child has been convicted after only 20 minutes of jury deliberation.

Clinton Wayne Harvey, 44, of Tyler was arrested on March 23, 2021 on a county of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. According to the arrest affidavit, Harvey provided marijuana to children, as well as continuously sexually assaulting a child. The affidavit states that Harvey sexually assaulted the child multiple times between 2015 and 2017.

The sentencing phase of Harvey’s trial is currently underway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.