Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

Baylor takes on top-seeded TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament
Baylor takes on top-seeded TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament(Big 12 Media)
By The Associated Press and Christopher Williams
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Baylor Bears are on the brink of elimination.

Kurtis Byrne capped a two-run eighth inning with an RBI single and top-seeded TCU rallied past No. 8 seed Baylor 4-2 in the Big 12 Tournament for the Frogs’ eighth straight victory.

Baylor will play No. 4 Oklahoma State Thursday morning in the loser bracket.

TCU, the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back regular-season titles since 2016-17, advances to play No. 5 seed Texas on Thursday in the winner’s bracket.

The Frogs lost a three-game series, 2-1, against the Longhorns in early April.

TCU took its first lead of the game in the eighth when Tommy Sacco, who drew a lead-off walk, scored on a wild pitch.

Byrne followed with his 39th RBI of the season for a 4-2 lead. Garrett Wright closed it out in the ninth with two strikeouts for his third save of the season.

Baylor’s Blake Helton pitched 6 innings, giving up 2 runs, and striking out a career-high 7 batters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment
First Alert Traffic
2 killed, child injured in two-vehicle crash on Loop 49 near Tyler
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
LONGVIEW BODY FOUND
Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.
Clinton Wayne Harvey
Jury gives life sentence to Tyler man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of child

Latest News

UTT SOFTBALL
Number one ranked Patriots softball team in Denver, will face Cal State- Dominguez Hills Thursday
UTT SOFTBALL
Number one ranked Patriots softball team in Denver, will face Cal State- Dominguez Hills Thursday
Groveton softball
UIL softball Regional Final scoreboard
Kennard Baseball
After coming up short in 2021, Kennard looking to return to state
Diboll Coaches Jeff Stifle and Hayland Hardy.
Pair of Diboll coaches hang up their whistles