Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help locating missing Nacogdoches County woman

Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday
Jcie Blake Little missing since Monday(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from the county has been missing since Monday.

Jcie Blake Little is 34 with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Jcie Blake Little was reported missing by her family, who are concerned for her wellbeing and safety according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reported on social media she was last seen getting into a white or silver-colored Ford pickup at a store in the 14,000 block of U.S. 59 N. Her vehicle was found at that location.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have seen Jcie Little or have information on her whereabouts that you contact law enforcement or call the sheriff’s office at 936-560-7777 or 936-560-7794.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore ISD employee had sex with 3 students, affidavit alleges
Zion Jenkins (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County deputies arrest Tyler man who allegedly shot other man in stomach
Tyler police looking for suspect in sexual assault
Tyler police searching for suspect in sexual assault
Single-vehicle crash kills driver outside Longview

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Contractor, roofer helping disabled Rusk County veteran finish family home
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Contractor, roofer helping disabled Rusk County veteran finish family home
Beto O'Rourke crashes Texas Governor Greg Abbott's news conference in Uvalde, Texas
Governor candidate O’Rourke interrupts Abbott press conference