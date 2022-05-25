Radio station gives away free gas in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Cars were lined up down East Hawkins Parkway in Longview for blocks as drivers took advantage of free gas.

Local radio station 102.2 And 106.9 gave away free gas from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Scotties Shell #2. Everyone was required to use regular gas with no limit on the number of gallons. It was only for cars and trucks, no containers.

The drivers we spoke to said it will help them get back and forth to work and it was a blessing to be able to recieve the free gas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.