Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released the name of a man found dead last week.

According to Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton, Patrick Enriquez, 62, was found dead in the 2600 block of W. Marshall Ave. on Friday. Thornton said no foul play is expected and that Enriquez had died of natural causes.

Previous reporting:

Longview police investigating after body found on W. Marshall Ave.

