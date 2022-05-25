Hopkins County man arrested for alleged child porn possession

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Hopkins County have arrested a 76-year-old man in connection with allegations that “overwhelming” evidence of child pornography was found on his computer and at his home in Sulphur Springs.

James Frank Neel is currently being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a felony charge of possession and promotion of child pornography. No bond amount has been set for the charge yet.

A Hopkins County jailer said that Neel will appear in front of a judge Thursday morning.

HCSO deputies and Sulphur Springs police officers served a warrant at Neel’s home on North Davis Street, according to information that was posted on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

“The search warrant was related to child pornography images that were found on his computer,” the Facebook post stated. “During the search of the residence, overwhelming evidence was observed and recovered.”

