Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clouds will be clearing out this evening and overnight. Clear skies will lead to much cooler temperatures that will drop into the mid 50s by Thursday morning. Expect sunny skies all day Thursday with a light breeze. West and northwest winds on Thursday will gust up to 12 and 15 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s Thursday afternoon and fall back in tot he 50s overnight into early Friday morning. Sunny and warm on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Then, temperatures warm back into the lower 90s this weekend, including the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. The quiet weather looks to continue through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore ISD employee had sex with 3 students, affidavit alleges
Zion Jenkins (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County deputies arrest Tyler man who allegedly shot other man in stomach
Tyler police looking for suspect in sexual assault
Tyler police searching for suspect in sexual assault
Single-vehicle crash kills driver outside Longview

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-25-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-25-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 5-25-22 2.0
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips