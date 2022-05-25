Evening Weather at your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clouds will be clearing out this evening and overnight. Clear skies will lead to much cooler temperatures that will drop into the mid 50s by Thursday morning. Expect sunny skies all day Thursday with a light breeze. West and northwest winds on Thursday will gust up to 12 and 15 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s Thursday afternoon and fall back in tot he 50s overnight into early Friday morning. Sunny and warm on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Then, temperatures warm back into the lower 90s this weekend, including the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. The quiet weather looks to continue through the middle of next week.

