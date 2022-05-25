DPS report reveals motive in brutal Fort Hood killing of Vanessa Guillen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new court document filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals a motive for the 2020 murder of Sgt. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood.

The document includes information from interviews with Cecily Aguilar, the only person charged in Guillen’s murder. Aguilar is indicted on eleven counts for her alleged involvement with Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in dismembering Guillen’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River.

The document was filed this year by Aguilar in a “Second Motion to Suppress” meant to exclude evidence obtained in the case.

It states that when asked why Robinson killed Guillen, Aguilar explained Guillen noticed the lock screen on Robinson’s cell phone contained a picture of Aguilar.

Aguilar, the document further states, revealed Robinson was worried about getting in trouble for violating the Army’s fraternization rules - since Aguilar was still married to another soldier - and he hit Guillen in the head with a hammer.

“Robinson would go into moods in which he would not be his normal self,” Aguilar allegedly told investigators.

According to those interviewed by authorities, Robinson was having an affair with Aguilar, and the woman’s husband reportedly suspected the affair, but “Army Criminal Investigations Division would not do anything about it.”

Guillen was last seen on April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters. The keys to her car and her barracks room, and her ID card and wallet, were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Investigators unearthed the remains and DNA tests confirmed the remains to be those of Guillen.

Aguilar was arrested after officers pulled over the van in which she was riding on June 30, 2020 on post at Fort Hood, not long after Robinson shot himself to death as Killeen police officers approached him off post.

According to the documents, Aguilar told investigators they used a machete, an ax, an Army entrenching tool, and two knives to dismember Guillen’s body.

It was Aguilar’s idea to use concrete “from watching CSI and Criminal Minds and believed she would not leave a “paper trail,” court documents state.

“In reference to the supplies used, Robinson got hairnets from a Burger King on Rancier Road in Killeen and other supplies at a Killeen Walmart. Aguilar obtained latex gloves from her job and from Robinson’s unit. They also purchased the water for mixing the concrete at a Cefco gas station,” the document states.

A federal judge on Jan. 24 denied a motion to dismiss the eleven count indictment.

Aguilar is now awaiting trial.

