Contractor, roofer helping disabled Rusk County veteran finish family home

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with disabled veteran Chris Cormican about getting help from contractor Sergio Martin and roofer Dean Mize in finishing his home in Ru
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with disabled veteran Chris Cormican about getting help from contractor Sergio Martin and roofer Dean Mize in finishing his home in Rusk County.

Cormican told Boyum that a contractor took his money and didn’t finish the job. The home has been sitting unfinished for nearly a year.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

