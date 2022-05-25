Contractor, roofer helping disabled Rusk County veteran finish family home
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with disabled veteran Chris Cormican about getting help from contractor Sergio Martin and roofer Dean Mize in finishing his home in Rusk County.
Cormican told Boyum that a contractor took his money and didn’t finish the job. The home has been sitting unfinished for nearly a year.
