Citizens ask for ‘integrity’ to be restored to Smith County Pct. 1 constable’s office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Citizens spoke passionately about restoring ‘integrity’ to the Smith County constable’s office at Tuesday’s meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court.

Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris remains in jail for violating the conditions of his bond - related to his 2021 arrest for allegedly stealing from a home while executing an eviction.

“It’s time for us to stop being the laughingstock of the precincts,” said Rev. Orenthia Mason. “Let’s restore law and order, ethical moral character, and structured organization to the constable’s office of precinct one.”

Mason and DeAnn Fox spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion about the jailed constable and his office.

“It’s embarrassing not just for that area, but it’s embarrassing for all of us,” Fox said.

County commissioners went into executive session on Tuesday to receive consultation and seek legal advice related to the continued operations of the constable’s office. When they emerged from the closed session discussion, no action was taken. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman explained there are only two ways to remove Traylor-Harris from office.

“A constable can be removed if they commit official misconduct,” Putman said. “So if they’re convicted, the judge that convicts them could remove them then. While the criminal case is pending though, they remain office.”

But Putman said before a conviction, a citizen could trigger the removal process.

“The other way to remove a constable is if a private citizen files the right kind of removal motion with a sworn affidavit,” Putman said. “A visiting judge would then have a hearing, and if they find there’s merit to the affidavit then my office would take over that case, but it starts with a private citizen filing removal action.”

Putman said no citizen had done that as of Tuesday morning. For now, Putman said it’s his understanding that Chief Deputy Roy Logan is in charge of the constable’s office while Traylor-Harris is behind bars.

