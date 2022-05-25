Bush no match for Paxton in AG runoff; more election results

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Republicans resoundingly approved Ken Paxton as their candidate, giving him 67% of the vote on election night.

Paxton received 385,673 votes to George P. Bush’s 185,860. He will face a democratic challenger in November. either Joe Jaworski or Rochelle Garza.

Likewise, incumbent Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian will be the Republican candidate, beating Sarah Stogner 396,021 to 198,157 votes.

In East Texas races, some races we’ve been watching closely have been called.

For U.S. House District 1, Jrmar Jefferson (D) took the race with 75% of the vote, handily beating Victor Dunn. Votes were 4,765 to 1,581. Jefferson will now face Judge Nathaniel Moran on the ballot in November.

In Gregg County, Danny Craig Sr. (D) beat incumbent Shannon Brown 546 to 493.

Danny Buck Davidson (R) beat challenger Tim Cariker with 57% of the vote, 1,951 to 1,455.

