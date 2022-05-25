Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bush no match for Paxton in AG runoff; more election results

"I Voted" stickers
"I Voted" stickers(Pexels)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Republicans resoundingly approved Ken Paxton as their candidate, giving him 67% of the vote on election night.

Paxton received 385,673 votes to George P. Bush’s 185,860. He will face a democratic challenger in November. either Joe Jaworski or Rochelle Garza.

Likewise, incumbent Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian will be the Republican candidate, beating Sarah Stogner 396,021 to 198,157 votes.

In East Texas races, some races we’ve been watching closely have been called.

For U.S. House District 1, Jrmar Jefferson (D) took the race with 75% of the vote, handily beating Victor Dunn. Votes were 4,765 to 1,581. Jefferson will now face Judge Nathaniel Moran on the ballot in November.

In Gregg County, Danny Craig Sr. (D) beat incumbent Shannon Brown 546 to 493.

Danny Buck Davidson (R) beat challenger Tim Cariker with 57% of the vote, 1,951 to 1,455.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Texas school shooting kills 19 children, 2 adults
Mark Scirto was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since,...
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
Palestine Coach Coyne remembered as 'a brilliant light in the community'
Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash called ‘a bright light in the community’
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
5-year-old killed, 2 children injured in wreck near Henderson

Latest News

Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott tours southern border, holds a press conference following border security briefing in Eagle Pass
Texas Runoff
List of East Texas races for May 24 primary runoffs
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
Visiting Judge Christi Kennedy has dismissed charges against former Van Zandt County Sheriff...
Van Zandt County sheriff, sergeant resign in exchange for dismissal of charges