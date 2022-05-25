Authorities release name of driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a motorist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Gregg County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Esequiel M. Valadez, 54, of Longview, was killed when his pickup entered a side skid across the southbound lane of McCann Road just north of George Richey Road. Valdez overcorrected and entered the left grassy shoulder, causing the vehicle to overturn and collide with a tree.

Valadez was pronounced dead at the scene.

