Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in the death of a woman who was found dead in an apartment on Broadway Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, an arrest warrant for murder has been issued for David Michael Thompson, 40. Thompson’s bond amount has been preset at $750,000.

Pictured is David Thompson's white Jeep Wrangler. (Source: Tyler Police Department) (Tyler Police Department)

Thompson is known to drive a white Jeep Wrangler with a black top that has the word “Privileged” on both sides of its hood. It has the Texas license plate HHH1538.

“He is to be considered armed and dangerous,” Erbaugh said.

The victim has been identified as Jaci Wilkerson, 40, of Smith County.

At 3:15 a.m. officers responded to a homicide call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of S. Broadway Ave., Erbuagh said. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside an apartment unit. Detectives said that a suspect is known, and they believe the suspect was known to the victim.

Wilkerson’s body has been taken for an autopsy, Erbaugh said. He added that her family has been notified.

“This was not a random attack,” Erbaugh said. “No suspects are in custody at this time. Detectives are still working this case. More information will be released as it is available.”

Erbaugh said the case is still under investigation.

