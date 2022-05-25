Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 killed, child injured in two-vehicle crash on Loop 49 near Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 3:40 p.m. - Both drivers and one passenger were killed in the two vehicle crash that occurred just after 7:30 Wednesday morning.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jesse Canal, 30, of Tyler, was traveling north on Loop 49 in the left lane. Meanwhile, Taylor Reyes, 31, of Tyler was traveling south. As Canal drove on wrong side of road in a no passing zone, his vehicle struck Reyes’ in the opposite lane of traffic.

Reyes and Canal were pronounced dead at the scene. A seven-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was transported to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Toll 49 just north of FM 724 in Smith County. Motorist are urged to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

