Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 dead, 1 injured in collision near Elkhart

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision just outside Elkhart on Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to a crash 0.2 miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County. According to the preliminary report, Orlin Santos, 29, of Houston, was traveling northbound on US Highway 287 and veered into the southbound lane. Santos’ vehicle then struck a vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Santos and his passenger were declared dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore ISD employee had sex with 3 students, affidavit alleges
Zion Jenkins (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County deputies arrest Tyler man who allegedly shot other man in stomach
Tyler police looking for suspect in sexual assault
Tyler police searching for suspect in sexual assault
Single-vehicle crash kills driver outside Longview

Latest News

Source: Timpson Fire Chief Acosta
Timpson fire chief gets family, pets out before fire destroys his home
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
David Thompson (Source: Tyler Police Department)
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of woman found in Tyler apartment
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F