2 dead, 1 injured in collision near Elkhart

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision just outside Elkhart on Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to a crash 0.2 miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County. According to the preliminary report, Orlin Santos, 29, of Houston, was traveling northbound on US Highway 287 and veered into the southbound lane. Santos’ vehicle then struck a vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Santos and his passenger were declared dead at the scene.

