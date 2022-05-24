Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview neighborhood is without power after a storm on Tuesday.

It happened in the 300 block of Erskine Drive around 3:30 p.m. The Longview Fire Department blocked off part of the street to traffic while waiting for SWEPCO to arrive on scene.

Area residents say the storm didn’t seem that bad, but some heard a snap just before power went out. LFD is keeping everyone away from the scene since the limb is putting pressure on the line.

SWEPCO has arrived on scene and is working to restore power. There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Scirto was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since,...
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
Palestine Coach Coyne remembered as 'a brilliant light in the community'
Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash called ‘a bright light in the community’
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
5-year-old killed, 2 children injured in wreck near Henderson
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL

Latest News

Operation True North
Boss the Monkey
Woman describes spotting missing monkey on Corrigan road
Source: Gray News Media
DPS investigation reveals motorcyclist who died in Jasper County wreck was at fault
WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood
WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood