WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview neighborhood is without power after a storm on Tuesday.

It happened in the 300 block of Erskine Drive around 3:30 p.m. The Longview Fire Department blocked off part of the street to traffic while waiting for SWEPCO to arrive on scene.

Area residents say the storm didn’t seem that bad, but some heard a snap just before power went out. LFD is keeping everyone away from the scene since the limb is putting pressure on the line.

SWEPCO has arrived on scene and is working to restore power. There were no reported injuries.

