UT Tyler softball team headed to Division II World Series as top seed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team is headed to the the division II World Series as the top seed. The tournament is in Denver, and this team has overcome much to land where the are.

“Oh, we’ve gone through a lot. Actually I think it’s just a part of who we are and who Coach Reed expects us to be. So, for us to just come out and work hard at practice every day, this is just a part of what we do on the daily. And just having Coach Reed behind us and us knowing he’s always behind us, and us knowing he always has that believe in us, it just makes it like almost like normal,” Avery Farr said.

“We just learn, you know, we have to play our best softball, win we get a chance, and just enjoy every moment that we have together. It’s kind of just lit a fire in us and just fueled us to want to be better than what we were,” Ashley Perez added.

