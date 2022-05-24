USDA: WTAMU taking further preventive measures after inhumane kill of steer at meat lab

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Federal regulators released details today of violations at the West Texas A&M University Meat Lab concerning humane treatment of animals.

The Food Safety Inspection Service suspended operations at the lab on May 9 when it took seven attempts to stun a steer intended for slaughter.

Details from the United States Department of Agriculture show plant employees or students went back and forth to the equipment room to reload the stun guns before finally stunning the steer.

WT officials said an equipment malfunction occurred during the process. Afterwards, the other animals were taken back to their holding pens.

The lab’s leadership also stopped operations to correct the situation, WT officials said.

WT also sent a letter to the Dallas District Office that explained how they will take further preventive measures to make sure animals will be humanely handled and slaughtered in the future according to the USDA.

FSIS said its inspectors lifted their suspension when WT demonstrated corrections to procedures.

