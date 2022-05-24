Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UIL softball Regional Final Schedules

Groveton softball
Groveton softball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Last Week Chireno became the first East Texas softball team to advance to the UIL softball state tournament, representing the region in 1A. Who else join them?

4A

Region II

Bullard vs Melissa - Best of 3 series at Forney H.S.

  • Game 1: Wednesday May 25 , 6:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Thursday May 26, 6:30 p.m.
  • G3: Saturday May 28, 6:30 p.m. if needed

3A

Region II

Hughes Springs vs Mount Vernon - Best of 3 series at ETBU

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26,  6:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 28,  3:00 p.m.
  • Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed

2A

Region III

Lovelady vs Groveton - Best of 3 series at Rusk H.S.

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26,  6:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday May 27,  2:00 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday May 28,  5:00 p.m. if needed

