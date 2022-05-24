Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals schedules

Diboll baseball
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL baseball playoffs get down to just a handful of teams left in each region. Sixteen total teams in each classification across the state can say they are still playing baseball.

5A

Region II

Lufkin vs Frisco Wakeland - Best of 3 series at Mount Pleasant

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 28, 4 p.m.
  • Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed

4A

Region II

Spring Hill vs Melissa - Best of 3 series

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26 @ Winnsboro, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday May 27 @ Crandall, 7 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday May 28 @ Winnsboro, 1:30 p.m. if needed

Region III

Carthage vs Bellville - Best of 3 series at Lamar University

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 28, 5 p.m.
  • Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed

3A

Region II

Harmony vs Gunter - Best of 3 series at Crandall

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 28,1 p.m.
  • Game 3: Follows game 2 if needed

White Oak vs Pottsboro - Best of 3 series at Forney High School

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26, 5 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday May 27, 4 p.m.
  • Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed

Region III

Franklin vs Central Heights - Best of 3 series

  • Game 1: Thursday, May 26 @ Lufkin H.S., 6 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 28 @ Madisonville, 12 p.m.
  • Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Diboll vs Cameron Yoe - Best of 3 series at Cy-Ranch High School

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday May 28, 4 p.m.
  • Game 3: follows Game 2 if needed

2A

Region III

James Bowie vs Garrison - Best of 3 series at Marshall High School

  • Game 1: Friday May 27, 4:30 p.m.
  • Game 2: Follows Game 1
  • Game 3: Saturday May 28, 2 p.m. if needed

1A

Region III Championship Round

Kennard vs Union Hill - Best of 3 series at Driller Park in Kilgore

  • Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Friday May 27, 7 p.m.
  • Game 3: Saturday May 28, 7 p.m.

