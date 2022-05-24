UIL Baseball Regional Semifinals schedules
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL baseball playoffs get down to just a handful of teams left in each region. Sixteen total teams in each classification across the state can say they are still playing baseball.
5A
Region II
Lufkin vs Frisco Wakeland - Best of 3 series at Mount Pleasant
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 28, 4 p.m.
- Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed
4A
Region II
Spring Hill vs Melissa - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Thursday May 26 @ Winnsboro, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday May 27 @ Crandall, 7 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday May 28 @ Winnsboro, 1:30 p.m. if needed
Region III
Carthage vs Bellville - Best of 3 series at Lamar University
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 28, 5 p.m.
- Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed
3A
Region II
Harmony vs Gunter - Best of 3 series at Crandall
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 28,1 p.m.
- Game 3: Follows game 2 if needed
White Oak vs Pottsboro - Best of 3 series at Forney High School
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 5 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday May 27, 4 p.m.
- Game 3: Follows Game 2 if needed
Region III
Franklin vs Central Heights - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Thursday, May 26 @ Lufkin H.S., 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 28 @ Madisonville, 12 p.m.
- Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed
Diboll vs Cameron Yoe - Best of 3 series at Cy-Ranch High School
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Saturday May 28, 4 p.m.
- Game 3: follows Game 2 if needed
2A
Region III
James Bowie vs Garrison - Best of 3 series at Marshall High School
- Game 1: Friday May 27, 4:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Follows Game 1
- Game 3: Saturday May 28, 2 p.m. if needed
1A
Region III Championship Round
Kennard vs Union Hill - Best of 3 series at Driller Park in Kilgore
- Game 1: Thursday May 26, 7 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday May 27, 7 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday May 28, 7 p.m.
