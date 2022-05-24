Tyler police searching for suspect in sexual assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a sexual assault Tuesday.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, it happened at around 10:45 a.m. Erbaugh said the suspect reportedly held a gun to the victim’s head. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police are currently searching the area between Terrace Ln. and Golden Rd. for the suspect.

He is described as a white male in his 20s with blue eyes who was wearing a dark hoodie and a surgical mask. If you have any information, call Tyler police.

