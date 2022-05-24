Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few scattered/isolated showers out there early this morning with temperatures sitting in the 60s. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected later this morning and should begin moving into East Texas from the west-southwest during the morning/mid-morning hours, with us into the afternoon. These storms will be driven by a warm front lifting from our south and southwest, the same front that moved through over the weekend as a cold front.

After a brief lull in activity during the afternoon hours, another front, this time a cold front from the west, will move through during the late evening/overnight hours. This front will drive another round of storms into East Texas, those lasting into tomorrow. There is a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe storms across the area today, with all severe weather threats possible. Strong wind, hail, and a tornado possibility. Yesterday, you may remember I had mentioned the tornado threat was low, and it still is relatively low, but the possibility has increased some. That said, today is a day to be weather alert and make sure you’re watching for all hazards with storms as they move through.

On top of the rain many of us saw over the weekend, an additional 2-4″ rain will be possible through tomorrow, so flooding will continue to be a concern for us through tomorrow as well. By Wednesday evening, showers and storms should be moved out of East Texas and we’ll begin a dry period, with temperatures warming back up into the 90s heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

