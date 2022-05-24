Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County deputies arrest Tyler man who allegedly shot other man in stomach

Zion Jenkins (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Garden Lake Road late Monday night.

Zion Michias Jenkins, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to a press release, SCSO deputies responded to the 13,400 block of Garden Lake Road at about 10 p.m. Monday to check out a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Before they got to the scene, dispatch told the deputies that one person had been shot, and the suspect had fled the area on foot.

SCSO deputies started searching the area for the suspect, who had been identified as Jenkins.

Courtland Jamal Lyons, 25, of Athens, was found at the home on Garden Lake Road. He suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach area, and an SCSO deputy administered first aid until UT Health EMS personnel go to the scene.

During the initial stage of the investigation, SCSO deputies found that Jenkins had allegedly used a pistol to shoot Lyons while both men were in the home’s garage. When Jenkins fled on foot, he was still armed with the handgun, the press release stated.

“A short time later, Deputies responded to the 5100 block of Steel Road in Tyler where they located Zion Jenkins,” the press release stated. “He was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of Officers from the Tyler Police Department.”

EMS personnel transported Lyons to UT Health Hospital in Tyler. Because of the seriousness of the injury to his stomach area, he was immediately rushed into surgery, the press release stated.

“At this time, [Lyons’] condition is unknown,” the press release stated.

Jenkins was taken to the Smith County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

