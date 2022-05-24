Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Single-vehicle crash kills driver outside Longview

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash in Gregg County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 6000 block of McCann road just north of George Richey Road around 4:30 p.m. According to authorities on scene the driver of a pickup lost control and hit a tree on the side of the road  Weather may have contributed to the crash.

