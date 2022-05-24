Single-vehicle crash kills driver outside Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash in Gregg County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 6000 block of McCann road just north of George Richey Road around 4:30 p.m. According to authorities on scene the driver of a pickup lost control and hit a tree on the side of the road Weather may have contributed to the crash.

