Second time proved to be not charm for Kilgore burglary suspect

KILGORE Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police officers caught a man who was allegedly in the process of breaking into a business Monday. Police say it was his second burglary at that location in the same day.

According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, KPD’s dispatch received a call about a burglary in progress with the suspect or suspects still in the building.

A suspect, who was later identified as Quintlin Jimerson, came out of the building and was surprised to find Kilgore PD officers waiting for him.

“Officers moved in to arrest him, but he wanted nothing to do with that and tried to escape and resist their efforts to apply some new bracelets,” the Facebook post stated. “He was nabbed, and a double hammerlock was applied to each arm, which was very effective allowing for the placement of his bracelets.”

While the KPD officers were busy detaining Jimerson, a second suspect ran from the business, the Facebook post stated. Police officers were unable to find the second suspect.

“Thankfully, video from the scene will be most helpful in assisting detectives in getting a warrant on the second burglar,” the Facebook post stated. “We don’t want this crime duo to be separated, so we will work to get them reunited this week.”

The Kilgore PD investigation determined that the suspects entered the building early Monday morning, a Jimerson went to Walmart, where he made a large purchase, the Facebook post stated. He returned to the location to meet up with the other suspect and was met by Kilgore PD officers.

“Never leave cash in your business overnight,” the Facebook post stated. “Crooks may figure that out and target you. Oftentimes, they have visited the business in advance of their burglary or have been told about cash being left on the premises by a patron or employee.”

Jimerson is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on charges of burglary of a building and resisting arrest. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

