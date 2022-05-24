Rains ISD student allegedly had guns, ammo on school property

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Rains ISD student is in custody for having guns and ammunition on school property found in two vehicles, according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a video was posted on social media of a student with a handgun while on school property.

Two handguns, one shotgun and ammunition were found in a search of a vehicle in the school parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Rains ISD website said both the High School and Junior High were placed on lockdowns. The school website also said the weapon was found in the high school parking lot.

More weapons were found in another vehicle at a different location, according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

