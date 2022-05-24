Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Operation True North helps veterans and first-responders dealing with PTSD

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Grace Henderson, Operation True Grace’s executive director of operations, and Eric Cummings, who retired from the US Army, about
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Grace Henderson, Operation True North’s executive director of operations, and Eric Cummings, a retied US Army staff sergeant, about how the non-profit organization helps veterans and first responders who are suffering from PTSD.

To watch the interviews, click the video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Scirto was in Dallas when the stroke happened, and he has been rehabbing there ever since,...
Update on our friend Mark Scirto
Palestine Coach Coyne remembered as 'a brilliant light in the community'
Palestine ISD teacher killed in crash called ‘a bright light in the community’
Monkey found on Highway 287 in Polk County believed to be missing Corrigan monkey
Boss the monkey found injured on Highway 287
5-year-old killed, 2 children injured in wreck near Henderson
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
Cumberland Academy athletic programs put on 2-year probation by UIL

Latest News

Rains ISD student allegedly had guns, ammo on school property
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page)
Second time proved to be not charm for Kilgore burglary suspect
Operation True Grace helps veterans and first-responders dealing with PTSD
Tyler police give details as search for sexual assault suspect ongoing