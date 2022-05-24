Operation True North helps veterans and first-responders dealing with PTSD
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Grace Henderson, Operation True North’s executive director of operations, and Eric Cummings, a retied US Army staff sergeant, about how the non-profit organization helps veterans and first responders who are suffering from PTSD.
To watch the interviews, click the video above.
